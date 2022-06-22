Homer Glen crash kills 2, critically injures 3 more

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash in Homer Glen Tuesday afternoon, officials said.The Will County Sheriff's Office said three vehicles were involved in the crash at 143rd Street and Kings Road. Police said the preliminary investigation shows one of the cars may have driven into oncoming traffic and struck the other two vehicles.Law enforcement said two people, both adults, were killed and three other people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.Police said the fatalities were a man and a woman, but have not released any further details, including their names and ages. Police have also not said whether or not the two people killed were in the same car or different cars, and whether either of them was in the car that may have driven into oncoming traffic.An active investigation is still present at the scene and drivers should use alternate routes until further notice.