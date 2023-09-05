WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Armored truck robbed at gunpoint outside Homewood BMO Harris bank

Liz Nagy Image
ByLiz Nagy WLS logo
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 9:35PM
Armored truck robbed at gunpoint outside Homewood bank
EMBED <>More Videos

An armored truck was robbed at gunpoint outside a BMO Harris bank in Homewood Tuesday afternoon, federal investigators said.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- An armored truck was robbed at gunpoint outside a BMO Harris bank in Homewood Tuesday afternoon, federal investigators said.

The FBI confirmed the robbery in the 17600 block of South Halsted around 1 p.m. They said no physical injuries were reported.

ABC7 spoke with the woman who was driving the armored truck. She said she was not shot at but was held at gunpoint by at least one person.

That driver was not able to tell us how many people were involved in the armed robbery, or how much money was taken. Neither the FBI nor Homewood police have released any further details.

No one is currently in custody. No further information was immediately available.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW