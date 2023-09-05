Armored truck robbed at gunpoint outside Homewood BMO Harris bank

An armored truck was robbed at gunpoint outside a BMO Harris bank in Homewood Tuesday afternoon, federal investigators said.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- An armored truck was robbed at gunpoint outside a BMO Harris bank in Homewood Tuesday afternoon, federal investigators said.

The FBI confirmed the robbery in the 17600 block of South Halsted around 1 p.m. They said no physical injuries were reported.

ABC7 spoke with the woman who was driving the armored truck. She said she was not shot at but was held at gunpoint by at least one person.

That driver was not able to tell us how many people were involved in the armed robbery, or how much money was taken. Neither the FBI nor Homewood police have released any further details.

No one is currently in custody. No further information was immediately available.

