WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Homewood-Flossmoor High School wins Class 4A state basketball championship

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024 9:37PM
Homewood-Flossmoor wins state basketball championship
Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School won against Normal Community Saturday for the Class 4A boys basketball championship Illinois state title.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban high school celebrated a state basketball championship with a trophy ceremony on Sunday.

Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School beat Normal Community 60-48 on Saturday, winning the Class 4A Illinois state title for boys basketball.

"This is like a feeling like no other," "Our community has been behind us through the whole season. It's been tough but we got it done, we got the job done."

The Homewood-Flossmoor team has won regionals and sectionals before, but this win is the school's first Illinois High School Association win.

SEE ALSO | IHSA allows Kenwood boy's basketball team to play in state tournament; some coaches, athletes barred

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW