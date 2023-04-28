A high school trip has now inspired a years-long passion for two women from Barrington.

Hope's In Style works to raise money for families in Guatemala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A high school trip has now inspired a years-long passion for two women from Barrington.

"I actually got an internship when I was 16 years old and I was in Guatemala City," said Courtney McGovern. "Just being there taught me such a huge lesson about how dignified housing is a human right."

That trip inspired Courtney and her twin sister Ashley to do something. They formed a fundraiser called "Hope's In Style," a fashion show.

"I knew after Courtney came back we had to do something," said Ashley Quigley.

Now, the sisters have a nonprofit called HOPE'S IN, which works to empower families living in Guatemala City.

