Hinsdale estate combines history and luxury, named Whole Home of the Year

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A newly renovated estate in west suburban Hinsdale is being recognized for its combination of history and luxury.

The design and construction company who worked on the home were led by women.

The Cook County home is getting national attention. House Beautiful Magazine recently named it Whole Home of the Year.

The builder, Julie Laux of J Jordan Homes, joined ABC7 Wednesday to talk about the renovation and the honor.

The Hinsdale house was built in 1906, and Laux said there was an importance to preserve its history.

The home is 3,000 square feet with three acres of land, and it includes a conservatory, a party pad, a pool, a bowling alley and more.

The 13 women who designed it are from all from across the country. Laux spoke about being a female business owner in the predominantly male field of home builders.

House Beautiful's Whole Home in Hinsdale is currently for sale for $9.99 million. The edition of House Beautiful Magazine that the house is featured in goes on sale next week.