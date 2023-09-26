Judiciary Committee controlled by House Republicans hear testimony on Chicago crime at FOP HQ

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee are in Chicago Tuesday, to talk about crime.

Some Chicago leaders are questioning the visit to the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters, calling it a political stunt.

But members of the House Judiciary Committee said they want to take a closer look at the rising crime, and highlight what they call Democrats' soft-on-crime policies.

Members had a lot to say with the recent rash of back-to-back robberies targeting, and in some cases injuring, innocent residents almost daily.

At least four more people were held up at gunpoint on sidewalks early Tuesday morning.

"Innocent people in Chicago are victimized by a justice system that cares more about political correctness than punishing the criminals who have harmed them and their families. For 11 years, 11 years, Chicago has led the country in homicides, and has only gotten worse under State's Attorney Kim Foxx. According to an official report, like Chicago Police Department, crime in Chicago overall has increased during the last five years by nearly 20%. That is also a huge problem in Chicago, which saw an 114% increase in car thefts and the 32% increase in other steps between 2018 and 2022," said U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. Jordan is the House Judiciary Committee chair.

With a government shutdown looming, Democratic leaders in Illinois say this is a way to distract from problems in Washington.

Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said in a statement, "What we are seeing right now is a total collapse of the proper operations of government on the part of the Republicans. So, what are the far-right extremists trying to do instead? Distract Americans from the fact that starting this weekend, hardworking federal employees will be forced to work without pay, head-start programs will close, and small business loan applications will come to a halt... They have no business being in Chicago discussing public safety."

Those testifying include victims of violent crimes, like Carlos Yanez Jr., a now-retired CPD officer shot four times and seriously injured during a traffic stop that left his partner, Ella French, dead.

"With all the policies and procedures put into place, officers find themselves with their hands tied behind their back. Being an officer is stressful enough. But now it seems like there is a witch hunt after officers unnecessarily," Yanez said. "Officers continue to lap up violent offenders, but we find them back on the street committing even more violent crimes, including murder."

Foxx released a statement, saying, "As the nation is on the verge of a Republican sponsored government shutdown, Jim Jordan has chosen to come to Chicago rather than fulfill his obligations to his constituents. Instead of focusing on the victims of mass shootings caused by weak gun protection laws, including his own district, he has chosen to spend his time with John Catanzara-the man who in the immediate aftermath of January 6th, proclaimed it to be a peaceful protest. This behavior is not surprising, but it is alarming. Jim Jordan seeking to exploit the deaths of black and brown victims of crime, rather than supporting common sense gun legislation is in line with his continued hypocrisy and alignment with his party that's beholden to a man currently facing 96 felony charges across 4 jurisdictions."

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood