Chicago police investigating several robberies, including at Lincoln Park AT&T store

Chicago police are investigating more robberies, including at an AT&T store on Fullerton Avenue in Lincoln Park.

Employees at AT&T store on Fullerton Avenue had hands restrained, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating another string of armed robberies Tuesday morning.

Four people were robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents across the city, with the suspects getting away with wallets and cell phones before taking off.

The robberies occurred in the:

-300-block of West Carroll Avenue at about 12:15 a.m.

-400-block of North Aberdeen Street at about 12:53 a.m.

-1100-block of West Van Buren Street at about 2:10 a.m.

-3500-block of North Kimball Avenue at about 2:42 a.m.

In addition to those robberies, just before 8 p.m. in the 1700-block of West Fullerton, police said two suspects walked into an AT &T store, stole several items and then restrained the hands of the employees before taking off with phones, cash and other items.

Armed robbers target 4 victims on North, West sides in less than an hour: Chicago police

No one was injured in the robberies.

The incidents happening after a slew of back-to-back armed robbery sprees over the weekend, and now neighbors and some aldermen are demanding answers from police. Alderman Brian Hopkins, who chairs the City Council's Public Safety Committee, said authorities need better communication and technology.

"He didn't have the support he needed. If he did, we could have made arrests last night," Hopkins said. "Better use of license plate reading technology, better use of aerial surveillance."

The full City Council is scheduled to vote on the city's next police superintendent Wednesday. Council members are hoping adjustments can be made to help make the city safer.

