Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 children from house fire, Indiana police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Indiana are calling a man a hero for saving five children from a house fire.

An officer's body-camera caught part of the rescue.

Lafayette police said Nicholas Bostic was driving by this home when he noticed the flames.

Bostic is in the hospital, but he's expected to be okay.

The children weren't seriously hurt.

