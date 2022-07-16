LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Indiana are calling a man a hero for saving five children from a house fire.
An officer's body-camera caught part of the rescue.
Lafayette police said Nicholas Bostic was driving by this home when he noticed the flames.
Bostic is in the hospital, but he's expected to be okay.
The children weren't seriously hurt.
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 children from house fire, Indiana police say
