HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announces Chicago will receive $60M grant to fight homelessness

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge joined CHicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce a grant to fight homelessness.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge visited Chicago Thursday to announce a major grant for the city to fight homelessness.

Secretary Fudge joined with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce Chicago would receive a $60 million grant.

It's part of $300 million going to 46 communities across the country. Chicago's cut is the largest grant of any city.

"It has been a long time coming when this country and the nation's mayors have come together to address something that we have ignored for far too long," Fudge said.

Last week, the city took part in an annual effort to count the number of people experiencing homelessness.

