'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations

ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.

"It took a long time, but my day came around," he said.

Just a few weeks ago, he was spending his nights sleeping at O'Hare, not knowing when or if he'd be able to find stable housing.

"Nothing doesn't happen right away, so you have to wait it out," Pikula said.

Now, thanks to the communities help and the support of his advocate Sarah Boone, Pikula is moving into his new home.

"I'm just amazed at how generous people are. You know, they don't just give money, they write notes. One woman put him up at a hotel for a few days," said Boone, a volunteer coordinator for Chicago Health Initiative.

Before ABC7's initial story, Pikula's GoFundMe had about $4,000 and a few dozen contributors. After it aired, it grew to nearly $20,000 with more than 400 people stepping up to help.

When asked what it means to not have to live in those conditions anymore, Pikula said it gives him peace of mind.

Pikula finally has his own bed in Humboldt Park and said even though he doesn't know the hundreds who donated to help him get there, he feels close to all of them.

"All the people that have donated to me, they're almost like a family -- almost. Pretty close to it," he said. "They helped me a lot. Without them, I would be lost."