Houston robbery shooting: Customer shoots, kills robber armed with plastic pistol, police say

Police said that as the robber was leaving after taking everyone's wallets and cellphones, one of the customers shot him several times.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A customer shot and killed a robber at a taqueria during a hold-up in southwest Houston late Thursday night.

It happened at The Ranchito #4 on S. Gessner and Bellaire at about 11:30 p.m.

About 10 customers were inside eating when the masked robber walked in and pointed a gun at them as he began taking their wallets and cellphones, said HPD Lt. R. Willkens.

Pedro Lopez, owner of the taqueria, said he and his employees are still in shock.

In surveillance video obtained by our sister station KTRK, you can see the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waves what appears to be a gun.

As the suspect was leaving, one of the customers stood up and shot him several times, police said. He died at the scene.

According to Willkens, the suspect had what he described as a plastic pistol, either air-soft or a BB gun.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or the person they said killed him.

The customers left, leaving the owner and the workers in the shop.

Police released photos of the man they believe shot the suspect and his vehicle.

HPD said the man is not charged at this time, but he is wanted for questioning.

If you know who he is, you're asked to call Houston police's homicide division at 713-308-3600.

Police have asked anyone who left the restaurant to return so that they can talk to them.