Carjacking suspect runs into school campus after chase ends in rollover crash, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- A robbery suspect is accused of running into a Texas school while summer classes were in session after a chase ended with a rollover crash, according to police.

Houston police said it started as a carjacking in northwest Houston shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

While officers were pursuing the suspect, he crashed into another driver, causing a box truck to roll over. The Houston Police Department said a K-9 unit patrol vehicle was involved in the crash.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed the box truck overturned in the roadway. ABC13 did not see the K-9 unit at the crash scene.

After the crash, HPD said the suspect fled on foot to the Harmony School campus located nearby.

Harmony went into secure mode and officials said the suspect was only on campus for about 10 minutes before he was detained by police. He never gained access to a classroom with students inside.

SkyEye video from our sister station, ABC13, shows about half a dozen kids being escorted away from the Harmony School campus by officers with long guns.

The students were walked away from the school and escorted into a business across the street.

Harmony Public Schools issued the following statement:

"At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, an intruder who was being chased by police entered the campus of Harmony School of Endeavor-Houston. The campus immediately enacted a Secure status, during which time all students and staff participating in summer school were instructed to remain in their current rooms with the doors secured. Within about 10 minutes, the individual was detained by Houston Police. All of our students and staff are safe and accounted for. At no time did the individual gain access to a classroom with a student. Students are currently being picked up by parents at a location near the campus to allow law enforcement to continue their investigation. We wish to thank our partners in local law enforcement for their quick and professional response, as well as our students and staff for their prompt action during this matter."