WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LIVE: Maine West High School on lockdown after false 'active shooter' alarm goes off, district says

Des Plaines high school being evacuated

By WLS logo
Friday, May 12, 2023 3:46PM
LIVE: Maine West HS evacuated after false active shooter alarm
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Maine West HS evacuated after false active shooter alarm

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban high school is on lockdown after the "active shooter" alarm went off accidentally, the school district said.

Police are on the scene at Maine West High School in Des Plaines, but they have not identified a threat, Maine Township High School District 207 said in a statement.

The district said it believes either someone accidentally pushed the button, or there was a short in the system that caused the alarm to go off.

Still, the school is on lockdown "to keep students and staff safe" and to keep in line with protocol, the district said.

The district said parents should not come to school. Police are actively clearing the building.

Chopper 7HD is over the scene. Students are being escorted out of the school.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW