LIVE: Maine West High School on lockdown after false 'active shooter' alarm goes off, district says

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban high school is on lockdown after the "active shooter" alarm went off accidentally, the school district said.

Police are on the scene at Maine West High School in Des Plaines, but they have not identified a threat, Maine Township High School District 207 said in a statement.

The district said it believes either someone accidentally pushed the button, or there was a short in the system that caused the alarm to go off.

Still, the school is on lockdown "to keep students and staff safe" and to keep in line with protocol, the district said.

The district said parents should not come to school. Police are actively clearing the building.

Chopper 7HD is over the scene. Students are being escorted out of the school.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.