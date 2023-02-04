Free help completing 2022 income taxes available at Olive Harvey College event

Wondering how to file 2022 taxes? Free help is available to complete income tax filing at Olive Harvey College event on the South Side of Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Free help is available Saturday for people needing assistance completing their 2022 income taxes.

The group Ladder Up is hosting a "Tax-A-Thon" from 9 a.m. until noon at Olive Harvey College on the city's South Side.

The event is free for residents. However, you must fall under certain income limits.

Click here for more information about the event.

