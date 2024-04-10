NW Indiana small business owner shares charcuterie board ideas

The NW Indiana small business owner of Cheesescapes shared the best way to construct cheese and meat platters, or charcuterie boards.

The NW Indiana small business owner of Cheesescapes shared the best way to construct cheese and meat platters, or charcuterie boards.

The NW Indiana small business owner of Cheesescapes shared the best way to construct cheese and meat platters, or charcuterie boards.

The NW Indiana small business owner of Cheesescapes shared the best way to construct cheese and meat platters, or charcuterie boards.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From wine nights to weddings, charcuterie boards remain all the rage.

The boards, platters and grazing stations are typically filled with meats, cheeses, olives, fruits and breads.

A small business owner from northwest Indiana joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk more about them, and said they aren't hard to make.

Alex Laviolette owns "Cheesescapes," and walked through how to make one.

RELATED: Cooking up a Storm: Kendall College shares vegan grilled cheese recipe

Laviolette said the cheese is the main focus, so she starts with that. She also includes a sweet jam or honey, and the rest can fill in.

Her business started out small, with tutorials, and now she constructs boards for hundreds of people.

To find out more, visit www.cheesescapes.com.