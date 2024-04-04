Cooking up a Storm: Kendall College shares vegan grilled cheese recipe

ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler cooked up a classic Thursday with a top culinary arts school in Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler cooked up a classic Thursday with a top culinary arts school in Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler cooked up a classic Thursday with a top culinary arts school in Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler cooked up a classic Thursday with a top culinary arts school in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler cooked up a classic Thursday with a top culinary arts school in Chicago.

Kendall College helped elevate the grilled cheese experience.

Leigh Uhlir, a dean with Kendall College, National Louis University, joined Butler to show off the recipe.

Vegan Elote Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

- 2 cups yellow corn (fresh or frozen), roasted

- 1 poblano pepper, roasted - seeds removed and diced

- 1/4 cup diced red onion

- 1/4 cup vegan or plant-based mayo

- 1/2 cup Mexican dairy-free cheese

- 2 tsps. hot sauce

- Salt to taste

- Olive oil for cooking

- Bread slices

Directions (makes 4 sandwiches)

1. Add olive oil to the pan to coat and sauté the corn until roasted.

2. Add red onion and diced poblano pepper and season with salt.

3. Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl to cool down.

4. Add vegan mayo, dairy-free cheese and hot sauce to the corn-onion-pepper mixture and mix until combined. Mixture should be thick; add more cheese if needed.

5. Spread vegan mayo on two slices of bread and toast on a heated pan or flat top.

6. Add the corn "elote" filling to one of the slices of bread and place the other slice on top, toasted side up.

7. Continue to flip until melted in center and toasted on both sides.

SEE MORE: Cooking up a Storm with Chef Kaze of Sushi-san

Visit nl.edu/kendall-college for more information on Kendall College.