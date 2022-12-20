Money-saving tips for the new year

Inflation has made it an expensive year, so what are ways to save money in 2023?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inflation has made it an expensive year.

So you maybe trying to get back on track with a budget in 2023. Where do you start?

Chelsie Moore, director of wealth management at Country Financial Services shared some advice.

Moore talked about financial goals people have for 2023, how to reset savings in the new year, the easiest places to save money as well as the biggest mistakes people make with their money.

Some of her tips include

-Prioritize and track micro financial goals that are easy and accomplishable

-Cover your foundations and plan for the unexpected

-Manage debt with a plan

-Get a financial advisor to have a resource for trusted advice