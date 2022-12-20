WATCH LIVE

Money-saving tips for the new year

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, December 20, 2022 5:44PM
Inflation has made it an expensive year, so what are ways to save money in 2023?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inflation has made it an expensive year.

So you maybe trying to get back on track with a budget in 2023. Where do you start?

Chelsie Moore, director of wealth management at Country Financial Services shared some advice.

Moore talked about financial goals people have for 2023, how to reset savings in the new year, the easiest places to save money as well as the biggest mistakes people make with their money.

Some of her tips include

-Prioritize and track micro financial goals that are easy and accomplishable

-Cover your foundations and plan for the unexpected

-Manage debt with a plan

-Get a financial advisor to have a resource for trusted advice

Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
