Quick tip on how to best protect smart devices from hackers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to consider before buying new smart home devices.
The holiday season is ringing in some great deals on technology, but according to tech experts at CraftJack, one in three Americans are worried about items connected to Wi-Fi being hacked.
Secure home Wi-Fi network with a strong password, and make sure to change the router's name and password from the default ones provided.
For each smart device, try to use longer passwords of eight characters or more, with a mix of numbers and symbols.
Avoid using any personal information for your passwords.
When possible, use two-factor authentication on devices and the apps used to control them.