Hulu offers $1.99/month subscription to college students ahead of return to school: How to sign up

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short return with a new "whodunnit" that puts the trio of amateur sleuths right in the center of the investigation in season two of "Only Murders in the Building."

The start of August means the kickoff to back-to-school season, and Hulu is offering a deal to eligible new and existing college student subscribers.

Eligible college students can sign up for the streaming platform's ad-supported plan for $1.99/month (regularly $6.99/month) so they can watch their favorite shows and movies without breaking the bank. Click here to learn more and sign up.

To qualify, customers must be enrolled in a technical/vocational school, community college, four-year undergraduate program or graduate/advanced degree program at a U.S. Title IV-accredited college or university that meets verification qualifications. Both eligible current Hulu subscribers and new subscribers can switch in or sign up.

Subscribers will get access to Hulu's original Emmy-nominated shows like "Only Murders in the Building" and "Dopesick" plus exclusive live streams of the Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits music festivals.

