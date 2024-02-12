Chicago police investigating after remains found in Rogers Park home, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating at a home in Rogers Park after human remains were found inside, sources said.

Sources tell ABC7 that police were called to the home in the 2800 block of West Fitch after those remains were found. Neighbors said they have been going in and out of the home for hours.

A neighbor also told us she spoke to the sister of the man who lived in the home. This morning she said the relative told the neighbor she had discovered human remains in the basement.

Records from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office show that a 79-year-old man who lived at the address was reported dead on Feb. 3 from heart-related conditions, which was ruled a natural death.

Police have not said how long the remains may have been in the home, or what condition they were in when they were discovered.

Neighbors said the main, who they referred to as "Gerry," lived alone and would often spend long periods of time sitting in his car.

A neighbor, who asked not to be shown on camera, said the situation is heartbreaking. She said last week family members of the man who lived in the home showed up and began asking about him. They said they had not heard from or seen the man, and were also unable to get inside the home. That's when they discovered that man who died.

Police remain at the scene collecting evidence along the residential block.

ABC7 has reached out to the medical examiner's office regarding the human remains but we have not yet heard back.