20-year-old man struck, killed while working along road in Huntley remembered as 'full of life'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 4:25AM
Man fatally struck on west suburban road remembered as 'full of life'
Joseph Zephries was killed in a Huntley crash at Main Street and Coyne Station Road on Monday.
WLS

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The girlfriend of a 20-year-old man killed in a west suburban crash says anyone who knew him, loved him.

Joseph Zephries died on Monday after he was hit by a car.

It happened as he worked along the road at Main Street and Coyne Station Road in Huntley.

Zephries' girlfriend, Angelina, told ABC7 about the kind of person he was.

"He was so full of life. He was so ambitious. He was so mature for his age. He was a go-getter," she said.

Police said the 27-year old driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

