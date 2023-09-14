"Okay this is an emergency." A witness estimated the alligator was more than 12-feet long. He said the swimmers thought the gator would leave when it saw everyone splashing, but it just came closer.

Screams ring out as alligator swims toward children in lake at Huntsville State Park, video shows

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- An unexpected guest joined visitors for a swim at a Texas state park.

Video from Sept. 9 shows an alligator swimming toward a group of children and adults in a lake at Huntsville State Park.

"Okay this is an emergency," David Siljeg, who recorded the video, said. "Look how big it is."

Screams were heard as parents rushed to pull their children out of the water and to safety.

Siljeg estimated the reptile was more than 12-feet long.

He said the swimmers thought the gator would leave when it saw everyone splashing in the water, but it just came closer.

Law enforcement arrived and closed the beach after the alligator was reported, Siljeg said. No injuries were reported.

Huntsville State Park is around 65 miles north of Houston.