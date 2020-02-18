Hurricane Harvey contractor who stole $180K from victims gets 10-year sentence

HOUSTON -- A building contractor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud during Hurricane Harvey, according to Texas officials.

Benjamin Wood, 36, pleaded guilty to stealing $180,000 from 26 different victims including workers, suppliers and clients, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Wood operated construction companies and had a long history of misdemeanor arrests for credit card abuse, theft and wage theft from contractors.

"Prison time is the right result in a case like this because many of these people were cheated while the community was in its darkest hour," Ogg said.

RELATED: How Hurricane Maria stacks up against other deadly, destructive storms
EMBED More News Videos

From Hurricane Katrina to Hurricane Andrew to Hurricane Harvey, these storms will go down in history.



The district attorney said he was involved in schemes leading up to Hurricane Harvey in 2017 up until his arrest last year.

After the storm, Wood duped dozens of people into paying him for work he never did, including by writing bad checks to small supply companies and mom-and-pop businesses.

According to consumer fraud prosecutor Sheila Hansel, who handled the case, victims reported Wood gained their trust by talking about his military service and emphasizing that his company was "veteran-owned."

"He was just papering Harris and Montgomery counties with bad checks written on closed accounts," Hansel said.

Wood's sentence will run concurrently with a 10-year sentence he received in Montgomery County for doing the same thing to dozens of victims there.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texashurricane harveyu.s. & worldfraudhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPS teacher, 33, charged with sexually assaulting boy, 13, in Logan Square
CPD reportedly working on new CTA crime plan in wake of violence incidents
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, colder Tuesday
Evanston man stranded in China amid novel coronavirus outbreak
Ind. man with 'crime pays' tattoo on forehead charged after police chase
Show More
'Bachelor' Peter visits hometowns, skips dinner with 1 family
Guns, ammo confiscated from car at United Center before NBA All-Star Game
Illinois 2020 election threats include hacking, disinformation, experts say
Trump deploys Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities, including Chicago
Vandals cover historic Plymouth Rock in red spray paint
More TOP STORIES News