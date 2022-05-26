Woman uninjured after city light pole falls on car while trying to find parking in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a close call for a driver in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night.Debra Gaines said she was looking for a parking spot near 52nd Street and Lake Park Avenue when a city light pole came crashing down on her car, smashing her windshield."It shocked me because who expects a pole to be coming on their car?" she said.Gaines said the wind was just blowing lightly when it happened, despite other severe weather on Wednesday.She was not injured in the incident, but her car sustained major damage.