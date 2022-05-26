weather

Woman uninjured after city light pole falls on car while trying to find parking in Hyde Park

Despite Chicago severe weather, tornado warnings Wednesday, woman said only light breeze blowing when pole fell
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Woman uninjured after city light pole falls on car in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a close call for a driver in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

Debra Gaines said she was looking for a parking spot near 52nd Street and Lake Park Avenue when a city light pole came crashing down on her car, smashing her windshield.

"It shocked me because who expects a pole to be coming on their car?" she said.

Severe storms prompt tornado warnings; funnel cloud spotted near O'Hare

Gaines said the wind was just blowing lightly when it happened, despite other severe weather on Wednesday.

She was not injured in the incident, but her car sustained major damage.
