Several hospitalized, Berwyn clinic evacuated after hydraulic hose bursts at Southwest Side business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were hospitalized and a clinic was evacuated after a hydraulic hose burst on Chicago's Southwest Side on Tuesday, officials said.

A medical clinic at Oak Park and Cermak in suburban Berwyn was evacuated after some staff members got sick.

According to the Berwyn police chief, three people were dropped off at an immediate care facility, covered in some type of chemical substance on Tuesday afternoon. Three others with the clinic were also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

ABC7 has learned from the Chicago Fire Department that crews responded to the Mauser Packaging Solution company on 35th Place in Chicago, where there was a hydraulic hose burst.

Several people were sprayed with hydraulic fluid.

One patient was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by Chicago paramedics. Others were either transported by ambulance from other jurisdictions or self-driven to area hospitals.

ABC7 has reached out to the Mauser Packaging Solution company for a comment.

There's no word on the conditions of the patients or how many total are being treated.