Submarine commissioning ceremony honors Chicago Naval Admiral Hyman Rickover

GROTON, Conn. (WLS) -- A new nuclear submarine was commissioned Saturday in honor of a legendary Naval officer and Chicago native.

The Navy added the USS Rickover to its fleet, named after Admiral Hyman Rickover.

The Jewish-Polish immigrant served for 63 years, and he was the longest serving Naval officer ever. He graduated from Chicago's John Marshall High School.

The ceremony was the opportunity of a lifetime for dozens of students at a Portage Park high school that bears Hyman Rickover's name. Students from Hyman Rickover Naval Academy were at the commission ceremony in Groton, Connecticut.

"It's a huge honor for us, as the school is named after Hyman G. Rickover, to be able to attend the commissioning of his submarine," said Hyman Rickover Naval Academy senior Agape Zora-Awni.

Members of the Union League Club of Chicago and the commissioning committee were there with their full support for the 140 or so sailors and their families for as long as they serve on board.

The submarine will have another local connection. Gino Rossi, from Saint Charles, will be in charge of submarine's nuclear reactor.

"The connection to the city is incredible," said Gino's father, Guy Rossi. "I couldn't be more proud of my son."