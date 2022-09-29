Chicago-area driver wants to thank IDOT employee who helped her with flat on Stevenson

A Chicago-area driver wants to thank the IDOT minuteman who helped when she got a flat on the Stevenson Expressway, or I-55.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-area driver wants to thank the Illinois Department of Transportation employee who came to her rescue after she got a flat tire on the Stevenson Expressway.

Laurie Swigart said a Chicago police officer called an IDOT minuteman for her when she got a flat, and about 30 minutes later the minuteman showed up and got her off Interstate 55 and into a nearby Target parking lot at Damen Avenue and 33rd Street.

She said the minuteman continued to help her get back on the road to home.

She wanted to ensure the IDOT employee was recognized for his work.

There is a form on the IDOT website, where comments can be left for the state agency.

Visit http://apps.dot.illinois.gov for more information.