Chicago-area driver wants to thank IDOT employee who helped her with flat on Stevenson

Chicago police officer called IDOT; woman's car towed to Target parking lot at 33rd Street, Damen Avenue

ByRoz Varon via WLS logo
14 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-area driver wants to thank the Illinois Department of Transportation employee who came to her rescue after she got a flat tire on the Stevenson Expressway.

Laurie Swigart said a Chicago police officer called an IDOT minuteman for her when she got a flat, and about 30 minutes later the minuteman showed up and got her off Interstate 55 and into a nearby Target parking lot at Damen Avenue and 33rd Street.

She said the minuteman continued to help her get back on the road to home.

SEE MORE: Highway Heroes: IDOT minutemen

She wanted to ensure the IDOT employee was recognized for his work.

There is a form on the IDOT website, where comments can be left for the state agency.

Visit http://apps.dot.illinois.gov for more information.

