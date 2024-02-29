WATCH LIVE

Traffic Troubleshooter: When will IDOT's phase 2 of the Kennedy Expressway construction start?

ByRoz Varon
Thursday, February 29, 2024 12:41PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first phase of the massive multi-year construction project on the Kennedy Expressway opened in December.

Phase two the $150 million project will focus on the express lanes.

But, when will phase two start?

Illinois Department of Transportation officials we're anticipating the construction to begin mid-March, weather permitting.

"With this unusually mild weather, things are moving faster than originally planned," Illinois Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Maria Castaneda said. "There are still a lot of moving parts. We don' have the specific yet, but details will arrive very soon."

Although it's not a specific answer, we are anticipating an announcement sometime in the next two weeks.

There are a total of three phases to the plan. Phase two is expected to end by fall 2024.

The plan is to complete the entire project by 2025.

