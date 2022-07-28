Chicago construction: Driver says I-57 pavement damaged car; IDOT allows motorists to file claims

COAL CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A local driver believes the state should be held responsible for damage his vehicle sustained while driving on Interstate 57 recently, citing "severe negligence."

Ralph S. said he was driving north on I-57 near Coal City when "a huge chunk of road was in the middle of the one lane highway." He said the roadway was down to one lane because of construction, and the Illinois Department of Transportation and D. Construction were cutting pieces of road from the closed lane, which resulted in the lane blockage.

Other cars went over the pavement, but Ralph said his car hit it, resulting in a $12,000 insurance claim.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said if your vehicle was damaged on any highway under state jurisdiction and maintenance, IDOT will work with you.

The procedure to file a claim with IDOT can be found at idot.illinois.gov/travel-information/report-a-problem/claims/index. You can also contact IDOT's Central Bureau of Claims at 217.782.6263.