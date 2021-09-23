fatal crash

I-57 shut down today: Driver killed after car crashes into semi, catches fire, ISP says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after they hit the back of a semi-truck and their car went up in flames on I-57 early Thursday morning in University Park, according to Illinois State Police.

According to preliminary reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-57 near Stuenkel Road just after 1 a.m. when they lost control and crashed into the back of a construction truck. One of the vehicles became engulfed in flames, ISP said.

The driver in the vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the semi-truck was taken to St. James Hospital in serious condition. Police did not say if the occupant(s) of the other vehicle were injured.

All northbound lanes of I-57 at Stuenkel Road in University Park were shut down for several hours while officials investigated the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
