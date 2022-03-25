I-90 accident today Illinois: WB lanes partially closed after fatal crash on Jane Addams tollway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after an accident on the Jane Addams Expressway Friday afternoon, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.Westbound lanes of I-90 are blocked near Busse Road, near Elk Grove and Mount Prospect, after a crash on the Chicago tollway just after 3 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.Police also said one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.At least three westbound lanes are closed while ISP investigates the crash.