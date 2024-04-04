At least 1 dead, 2 critically injured in I-80/94 crash near Hammond, Indiana State Police say

An I-80/94 highway crash Thursday left at least one person dead and two critically injured in Lake County, Indiana near Hammond, state police said.

An I-80/94 highway crash Thursday left at least one person dead and two critically injured in Lake County, Indiana near Hammond, state police said.

An I-80/94 highway crash Thursday left at least one person dead and two critically injured in Lake County, Indiana near Hammond, state police said.

An I-80/94 highway crash Thursday left at least one person dead and two critically injured in Lake County, Indiana near Hammond, state police said.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was killed and two people were injured in a highway crash Thursday in Northwest Indiana.

The crash happened in the afternoon on eastbound I-80/94 in Lake County. It was near Calumet Avenue, which runs through Hammond and Munster.

Indiana State Police confirmed one fatality in the crash. Two other people have potentially life-threatening injuries.

Chopper7 was over the scene. A small vehicle appeared to have significant damage and was stuck between two semi trucks.

One eastbound lane was open on I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue as police are on the scene investigating the crash. Traffic is expected to be closed for multiple hours.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.