At least 1 dead, 2 critically injured in I-80/94 crash near Hammond, Indiana State Police say

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was killed and two people were injured in a highway crash Thursday in Northwest Indiana.
The crash happened in the afternoon on eastbound I-80/94 in Lake County. It was near Calumet Avenue, which runs through Hammond and Munster.
Indiana State Police confirmed one fatality in the crash. Two other people have potentially life-threatening injuries.
Chopper7 was over the scene. A small vehicle appeared to have significant damage and was stuck between two semi trucks.
One eastbound lane was open on I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue as police are on the scene investigating the crash. Traffic is expected to be closed for multiple hours.
No further information about the crash was immediately available.