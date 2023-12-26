Car found crashed off WB I-94 near Portage with man trapped inside for several days: state police

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- A vehicle was found off the side of a road in Northwest Indiana and a person found inside claims they've been trapped there for days and unable to call for help.

The car was found near a low bridge over a creek on I-94 near Portage by a Good Samaritan who, Indiana State Police said, called 911.

Indiana state police said a man in his 20s was rescued and airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. State police said he was trapped for "several days."

Exactly when and how the car crashed were not immediately known. No further details were immediately available.

State police said the Good Samaritan who called 911 was a fisherman, but have not released his name.