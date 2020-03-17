Community & Events

'I Grow Chicago' volunteers make care packages for Englewood children amid COVID-19 concerns

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community group in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood is stepping up to help those in need as concerns grow about the spread of COVID-19.

For the past six years, I Grow Chicago has provided support for thousands of children and their families, along with the underserved and the elderly on Chicago's South Side.

On Tuesday, volunteers sorted hundreds of care packages for children in Englewood and West Englewood.

"We're giving out soap, we're giving out hygiene packages, we're also passing out food for some of our after school program children," said I Grow Chicago program director Kenneth Johnson.

Members are also helping deliver free food bags offered by the Chicago Public Schools.

"As we all know that when you go to the grocery store everything is just about off the shelf," CPS grandparent Henry Travis.

Longtime Englewood resident Ora Bradley says it's good to see the community working together to make sure the children most in need get the help they need.

"There is something for them to do to keep their little mind occupied as opposed to watching mom and dad tend to be a little frantic because of what they think is going on around them," said Bradley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsenglewoodwest englewoodchicagopovertychildrencoronavirusworking familiesvolunteerismdonations
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News