Wilmington man charged in I-55 wrong-way crash that killed couple in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Wilmington man has been charged with DUI in an I-55 wrong-way crash that killed a couple and injured their three children last month.

Illinois State Police said Wednesday that 33-year-old Michael Trinka of Wilmington was charged with twelve counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

Police said Trinka was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-55 in Will County and crashed head-on into an SUV. The SUV then hit a semi-trailer.

The crash killed Kelly and Ron Dube, who were married for 15 years and had four children between the ages of 2 and 11. Three of the children were injured in the crash.

A relative said the family had been visiting her in Plainfield and were traveling home after dropping off their eldest daughter for a sleepover.

Trinka was taken into custody and bond was set at $3,000,000.