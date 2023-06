Illinois State Police: 2 killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-55 in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash on I-55 in Will County Tuesday night, illinois State Police said.

The crash involving two cars and two semi-trucks occurred at about 9:51 p.m. The two killed were both in cars, police said.

Southbound I-55 was closed between River Road and Route 113 before reopening early Wednesday morning.