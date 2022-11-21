WATCH LIVE

Illinois State Police: 2 injured after car goes airborne, flips on I-55; SB traffic blocked

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, November 21, 2022 5:25PM
Illinois State Police said two people were injured in a three-car crash on the Stevenson Expressway Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a three-car crash on I-55 on Chicago's Southwest Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 8:48 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway at Central Avenue. Traffic is being diverted off at Harlem Avenue.

Police said a speeding car hit another car, then going airborne and flipping numerous times before hitting a third vehicle head on.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Police said two people were transported to the hospital.

It is unclear how long the closure will last.

