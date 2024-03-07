Elburn woman killed in head-on crash on I-88 in Kane County identified, authorities say

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-88 Monday morning has been identified.
The victim was identified Wednesday as 52-year-old Laura Rudow of Elburn, the Kane County Coroner's Office said.
The crash occurred at about 5:19 a.m. Monday on I-88 at milepost 103 near Maple Park, Illinois State Police said.
One vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it crashed head-on into another vehicle, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames, police said.
The driver of the vehicle traveling westbound was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Why the driver was driving the wrong way remains under investigation. A heavy fog was in the area at the time of the crash, but police have not said if that was a factor in the crash.