Ice castles in Lake Geneva forced to close for season due to mild weather

Much of the ice castles melted amid a mild January and were rebuilt

Crews are working hard to rebuild the Lake Geneva ice castles in Wisconsin after mild weather melted much of the work that had been done.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WLS) -- There's some bad news for fans of the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

They've had to close early for the season because of the warmer than normal weather.

SEE MORE: Opening of Lake Geneva Ice Castles postponed until February due to warm start to 2023

The ice castles were open for just a few days, but the sculptures were already melting. Crews actually had to rebuild the castles after they melted in January.

Makers of the ice castles call the creations "a delicate dance with mother nature" and they say this year, she just didn't want to dance.

Anyone with tickets will get refunds.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.