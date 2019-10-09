City of Chicago releases Inspector General's reports on Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago has released the previously confidential Inspector General reports of the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.The city's Corporation Counsel released the reports on Wednesday following a City Council decision last month to make the documents available to the public.Sixteen people are identified in the reports, including Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of murdering the black teen about five years ago.Van Dyke was sentenced in January to 6 years and 9 months in prison for shooting McDonald 16 times. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, which was released more than a year later, served as key evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country.ABC7's I-Team is reviewing the documents and will update this report as warranted.