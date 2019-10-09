City of Chicago releases Inspector General's reports on Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago has released the previously confidential Inspector General reports of the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

The city's Corporation Counsel released the reports on Wednesday following a City Council decision last month to make the documents available to the public.

RELATED: Chicago City Council moves to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines

Sixteen people are identified in the reports, including Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of murdering the black teen about five years ago.

Van Dyke was sentenced in January to 6 years and 9 months in prison for shooting McDonald 16 times. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 6 years, 9 months in prison for Laquan McDonald murder

Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, which was released more than a year later, served as key evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country.

ABC7's I-Team is reviewing the documents and will update this report as warranted.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicagomurderfatal shootingchicago city counciljason van dykelaquan mcdonald
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion
St. Charles North football player in pediatric ICU after severe brain injury at football game
Sustainability as well as savings driving millennials to consignment shops
Child to face murder charges in deadly fire
Wednesday night to bring 2nd meteor shower in 2 nights
CPD officers misused placards to park at Bears, Cubs games, IG says
Family on vacation finds $600K of cocaine
Show More
Clemency hearing held for woman serving life sentence in '92 murder
Personal items stolen from Mt. Sinai Hospital
Maine students suspended over alleged rapist note
Yom Kippur 2019: Holiest day of the year in Judaism
Bright Promises helps support student-let organizations
More TOP STORIES News