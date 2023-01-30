IL assault weapons ban 2023: Challenge to Illinois law in court Monday

There's a hearing happening Monday on one of the legal challenges to Illinois' assault weapons ban.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A legal challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban will head to court Monday.

The McHenry County state's attorney filed a lawsuit arguing that the ban is unconstitutional.

Patrick Kenneally is asking a judge for an emergency temporary restraining order, blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the state is prepared to defend the law in court.

Earlier this month, a downstate judge granted a restraining order, temporarily blocking the law from being enforced on anyone involved in that suit.

