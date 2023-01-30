WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
POLITICS

IL assault weapons ban 2023: Challenge to Illinois law in court Monday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 30, 2023 11:58AM
Challenge to IL assault weapons ban heads to court Monday
EMBED <>More Videos

There's a hearing happening Monday on one of the legal challenges to Illinois' assault weapons ban.

MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- A legal challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban will head to court Monday.

The McHenry County state's attorney filed a lawsuit arguing that the ban is unconstitutional.

Patrick Kenneally is asking a judge for an emergency temporary restraining order, blocking the law from taking effect in McHenry County.

Hundreds pack DuPage County Board meeting to criticize, laud sheriff over assault weapons ban

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the state is prepared to defend the law in court.

Assault weapons ban Illinois: Gov. Pritzker signs gun law after House passes amended version

Earlier this month, a downstate judge granted a restraining order, temporarily blocking the law from being enforced on anyone involved in that suit.

Lawyers who helped win US Supreme Court case train sights on Illinois assault weapon ban

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW