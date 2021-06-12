coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 268 cases, 15 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois, Chicago fully reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 268 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 related deaths Saturday.

There have been 1,387,297 total COVID cases, including 23,050 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening with nearly all COVID restrictions lifted

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 51,470 specimens for a total of 25,125,050 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 5 to June 11, is 1.2%.

As of Friday night, 684 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 186 patients were in the ICU and 90 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois full reopening: Chicago businesses brace for what they hope will be busy day

A total of 11,902,049 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,606. There were 38,593 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.
Officials reported Saturday that almost 69% of adults have received a COVID vaccine and 52% are fully vaccinated.

The deaths reported Saturday include:

- Cook County: 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Chicago children under 12 begin getting COVID vaccines
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
IL reports 2,382 COVID cases, 25 deaths
1st shipments of Pfizer pediatric vaccine arrive in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News