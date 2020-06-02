curfew

Curfews in Chicago, suburbs including Aurora, Joliet, enacted after looting, unrest

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Curfews have been put in place in Chicago and a number of surrounding suburbs as looting and unrest continue to persist, especially after sundown, alongside large and peaceful protest calling for police reform, equality and justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Here is list of curfews in effect in the Chicago area:

Chicago: 9 p.m. - 6 a.m., until further notice

NORTH SUBURBS
Kenosha County (Wis.): 8 p.m. Tuesday - 7 a.m. Wednesday
Waukegan: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., until further notice

WEST SUBURBS
Aurora: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday - 6 a.m. Thursday
Batavia: 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
Berwyn: 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., until further notice
Cicero: 8 p.m. Wednesday - 6 a.m. Thursday

SOUTH SUBURBS
Blue Island: 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., until further notice
Burbank: 9 p.m. Wednesday - 6 a.m. Thursday

Calumet City: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., until further notice
Chicago Heights: 9 p.m. Wednesday - 5 a.m. Thursday
Chicago Ridge: 8 p.m. Wednesday - 6 a.m. Thursday
Crest Hill: 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
Joliet: 8 p.m. Wednesday - 6 a.m. Thursday
Lemont:9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
Oak Lawn: 9 p.m. Tuesday - 5 a.m. Wednesday
Palos Park: 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
Tinley Park: 8 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday

Curfews are changing on a daily basis. Check back for updates.
