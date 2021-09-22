technology

Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new rules restricting robocalls

Illegal robocalls amount to $10 billion a year in fraud.
By Nydia Han
EMBED <>More Videos

Deadline approaching for robocalls

PHILADELPHIA -- A deadline is fast approaching for phone companies to come clean on whether they're following new rules to restrict robocalls.

Illegal robocalls amount to $10 billion a year in fraud. Now the clock is ticking for telecommunications companies to comply with the second part of a federal mandate designed to get rid of them.

The Federal Communications Commission mandated that every phone company install sophisticated caller ID technology to dramatically reduce the number of illegal robocalls by June 30, which was three months ago.

The deadline for them to report on their progress is September 28.

"Compliance with these updates has been pretty bad," said Emma Horst-Martz, a PennPIRG Education Fund Advocate.

PennPIRG Education Fund is a non-partisan group that works for consumers and the public interest. It analyzed the FCC's database of the more than 3,000 telecommunications companies.

Only 17% have completely implemented the anti-robocall technology, 27% have partially implemented the technology, and 56% say they aren't using the industry standard and instead are using their own methods.

This could have serious consequences. Not reporting by September 28 or failing to use methods up to FCC standards could cost companies big time.

"The FCC may shut down these companies, prohibiting other companies from completing their calls, so they'll basically be cut out of the phone calling connection marketplace," she said.

For three of the top providers in our area:

Comcast has completed its installation of the caller ID technology. Verizon and AT&T are in the partial stages and are performing robocall mitigation to supplement.

If you have received a robocall the FCC said to file a complaint with them. By the way, this new rule does not apply to text messages, only robocalls.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyphiladelphiacomcastfccat&tverizonconsumer reportstechnologyaction news troubleshootershouse calls
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TECHNOLOGY
Our Chicago: Town hall explores Latino leaders in tech, STEM careers
Apple's next iPhone mirrors last year's, adds more storage
Apple ordered to change how it handles App Store payments
Tiny device works wonders for heart failure patients
TOP STORIES
Oak Lawn woman wanted after skipping court over 'Maderna' vaccine card
2 Simeon HS students killed in separate shootings
Chicago holiday events returning in-person this year
CPD searching for suspects after ATMs stolen on NW Side
Long haul COVID in kids produces little-understood lingering effects
Northwestern set to renovate Ryan Field, stadium after $480M gift
FedEx holding job fairs ahead of holiday rush season
Show More
No sign of Brian Laundrie as search enters day 5
ISU grad student missing for nearly a month
Wisconsin-Notre Dame at Soldier Field tops Big Ten schedule
Waves in Chicago, NW Ind. again expected to reach up to 16 feet
Chicago Weather: Chilly, breezy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News