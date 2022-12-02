Illinois lawmakers move ahead with plan to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

The proposed legislation would not only ban the future sale of assault weapons, but also high capacity magazines.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Democrats are moving ahead with their plan to ban assault weapons in Illinois. They have now filed legislation in the House and are looking to move quickly on the bill.

The proposed legislation would not only ban the future sale of assault weapons, but also high capacity-magazines. Those kinds of weapons were used to wreak havoc on communities, like Highland Park.

Just five months after the tragic shooting at the Highland Park 4th of July Parade that killed 7 and wounded dozens more, Democrats are pushing a state-wide ban on assault weapons, like the AR-15 used in that attack.

"These are weapons designed to kill as many people as possible, and we need to take them off the streets. We need to take them out of circulation," said bill sponsor State Rep Bob Morgan, (D) Highwood.

Liz Turnipseed still walks with a cane after taking a bullet to her pelvis at the parade. She is now part of a group called the Highland Park Gun Violence Project.

"This legislation is just unbelievably important. Had this been in place on July 4, I wouldn't have been shot," Turnipseed said.

The proposed law would ban the future sale of assault weapons.

Those who currently own then would have to register them with Illinois State Police.

The law would also ban the sale of magazines with more than ten bullets in them, as well as raise the age for FOID cards to 21 for all guns.

"As a dealer and as a human being, I find the criminal misuse of firearms abhorrent. Unfortunately, this will do nothing to address the criminal misuse of firearms," said Dan Eldridge, the owner of Maxon Shooter's Supplies.

Eldridge said the assault weapons ban is unconstitutional and the ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds would cause huge problems.

"Virtually, every full size pistol has a magazine capacity of 15 to 20 rounds. You're talking about millions and millions of magazines," Eldridge said.

Supporters of the proposed law concede Highland Park's ban on assault weapons did not prevent that tragedy but believe a state-wide ban could still stop similar shootings.

"Being able to get a gun and do a mass shooting, a lot of times it's just about proximity and if you have to leave the state to go do it, you've got time to think about it. Maybe it doesn't happen," said Kathleen Stances, the president and CEO of Gun Violence Prevention PAC.

Lawmakers return to Springfield in January and Represented Morgan is hoping to get this legislation passed before the new general assembly is sworn in.

Gun rights groups are already planning legal challenges.

