Highland Park City Council considers resolution calling for semi-automatic weapons ban

The Highland Park City Council will consider a resolution calling for the state and federal governments to ban all semi-automatic weapons.

As the haze of shock dissipates a little over a month after the mass shooting during the July 4 parade that killed seven people and injures more than 30 others, city leaders are making an official move to keep high powered assault rifles permanently off their streets.

"We owe it to those who experienced the horror in our town, in country. We owe it to our children," Mayor Nancy Rotering said at a Lake County Board meeting on the same issue last week.

In the five weeks since the massacre, Rotering has become a tireless advocate for statewide and federal assault weapons bans.

So, too, have a growing group of mothers, building up the grassroots gun safety group Moms Demand Action.

"We need to make sure constituents know how their legislators are voting and we need to make sure those legislators are voting for legislation that promotes public safety," said Alexi Vahlkamp, member.