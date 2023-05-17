US Supreme Court keeps Illinois assault weapons ban in place

U.S. Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett is now weighing whether to block Illinois' assault weapons ban while the case is appealed.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to block Illinois' assault weapons ban from being enforced as a legal challenge continues, handing a win to gun safety advocates at a time when the nation is grappling with a surge of mass shootings and gun violence.

The single page order had no noted dissents.

After the 2022 Highland Park shooting, in which a gunman armed with an AR-15 and 30-round magazines killed seven and wounded 48, the state and several cities enacted new restrictions against the sale, purchase, manufacture, delivery or importation of assault-style firearms and high-capacity magazine.

The laws immediately drew a legal challenge from gun owners and gun shops in the state. Lower courts had declined to block enforcement of the law in the meantime. The case is set to be heard by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in the coming months.

The gun rights advocates have said theirs is an "exceedingly simple case" and that the Illinois laws violate the Second Amendment under the Supreme Court's standard set forth last year in New York State Rifle and Pistol Assn. v. Bruen. They said the plaintiffs what to keep and bear arms for a lawful purpose -- defense of their home -- and that there is no founding era precedent to ban an entire category of arms.

The state said it's far from clear that its laws are unconstitutional. They argue that gun owners who possessed assault weapons prior to the law can continue to do so lawfully, but must submit an affidavit to state police attesting to prior purchase.

The case involves both the state's ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines as well as a local ordinance in the city of Naperville. Both laws were enacted in response to a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade last year in Highland Park. Although the state ban was temporarily blocked by the courts, both laws are currently in effect.

The National Association for Gun Rights, along with a local gun store owner in Naperville, challenged the Naperville ordinance shortly after it was enacted in August 2022 and then added the state as a defendant after the state ban went into effect in January. They argue that both laws violate the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Their lawsuit sought a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to block enforcement of the laws. But on Feb. 17, Northern District Court Judge Virginia Kendall denied those motions, saying "particularly 'dangerous' weapons" like those banned under the laws are not protected by the Second Amendment.

SEE ALSO: US Supreme Court justice considering action on Illinois' assault weapons ban

The plaintiffs then appealed to the Seventh Circuit and asked that court for an emergency injunction pending appeal, but the appellate court rejected that motion on April 18. They next sought an injunction through the U.S. Supreme Court.

At the Supreme Court, applications for stays or injunctions are filed with a justice assigned to hear applications from that appellate circuit. In the case of the Seventh Circuit, that is Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

On May 1, Barrett requested more information from the state and the city. Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office, which represents both defendants, filed its response last Monday and the National Association for Gun Rights filed its reply brief last Wednesday.

The state argues that the application for an injunction should be denied because the plaintiffs failed to show that they are likely to prevail on the merits of their claim, one of the requirements for granting an in junction.

"Nor could they, since this Court has not addressed a Second Amendment challenge to a law similar to the (Protect Illinois Communities) Act," the brief states.

It notes that two district court judges in Illinois, including Kendall, have refused to enjoin the act, and four district court judges in other states have declined to enjoin similar laws.

But on April 28, Judge Stephen P. McGlynn, in the Southern District of Illinois, granted a temporary injunction, although the Seventh Circuit later stayed that order while McGlynn's decision is appealed.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to hundreds of print and broadcast outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, along with major contributions from the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation and Southern Illinois Editorial Association.

ABC News contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.