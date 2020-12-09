cancer

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul details his health challenges, highlights early detection during Cancer Screen Week

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early detection can be a life-saver when it comes to cancer; Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul knows that personally.

Raoul spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Wednesday, during Cancer Screen Week, which is Dec. 7 to 11.

It was a routine cancer screening nearly five years ago that found he had prostate cancer.

RELATED: Cancer survivor, 6, surprised with parade in Arlington Heights after finishing chemotherapy

It was January 2016, and it was Raoul's family history of prostate cancer that compelled him to seek a screening, which caught his cancer at an early stage.

He lost his father and both of his grandfathers to prostate cancer, so he began screenings from his late 30s on. He was 51 when he was diagnosed.

Black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer, Raoul said. They are encouraged to be screened earlier in life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopstate politicsrace in americacancer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CANCER
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter opens up about solo plans
Ryan Seacrest joined by Justin Bieber in opening 11th 'Seacrest Studio'
Pat Patterson, WWE's 1st gay superstar, dies at 79
Young Arlington Heights cancer survivor surprised with parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
IL reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
Biden formally introduces his pick for Pentagon chief | LIVE
Tanja Babich supports daughter by wearing glasses on-air, message resonates
Roseland church feeds community, spreads love every Wednesday afternoon
Englewood fire severely damages auto body shop: owner
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
Show More
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
2 found fatally shot in Beach Park garage
Lake Barrington comfort dog handler with Lutheran Church Charities dies from COVI-19
IL man accused in mosque attack 'hates Muslims': prosecutor
Christmas tree put up in WI Capitol, defying governor's decision
More TOP STORIES News