Coronavirus Illinois: COVID-19 cases top 96K with over 4K deaths as contact tracing program ramps up

Illinois health officials announced 59 additional deaths and 2,294 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That brings the statewide total to 96,485, including 4,234 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,297 specimens for a total of 603,241. As of Monday, the statewide test positivity rate is 14%.
Gov. JB Pritzker laid out details Monday of a new contract tracing system to be launched with local health departments in the next few weeks. Improving contact tracing, which helps identify and locate anyone who's been in contact with a COVID-positive patient, is a step the governor has said is crucial to reopening the state.
"The first contact will be through a technological platform, such as text message or an email, which we hope most individuals will respond to," said Dr. Wayne Duffus, of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health. "And if this is ineffective at least three phone calls will be made, and only as a last resort. Will there be in-person visits."
The state is launching pilot programs in Lake and St. Clair counties. Currently, only 29% of known cases are engaged in a tracing process. The goal is for that figure to be above 60%.
Officials say that contact tracing program will be community based with hiring and other aspects of the program run by local health departments under state guidance.
Following a weekend of protests, in Chicago and Springfield, the governor accused some of spreading hate and fear. Things got personal when he spoke about some of the hate-filled messages that have directed at him.
"I have to admit that I am worried about my family's safety. You saw some of the signs, you saw the vehemence that people were carrying those signs with swastikas and pictures of Adolph Hitler, references to me and my family," Pritzker said. "Yeah, I'm concerned. But I also want you to know that I am undeterred from the path we're on. I think we're doing the right thing."
Amid continued defiance from some business owners, the governor authorized a new enforcement tool Friday allowing violators who open too early to be charged with a class A misdemeanor, punishable by fines of up to $2,500.
The governor said he was unaware of any businesses being cited over the weekend with misdemeanor citations for reopening in areas like downstate Madison County, which announced last week it would not be following the governor's reopening plan.
"This citation causes less harm to a business than a total shutdown or a loss of a license, but gives local governments and law enforcement the ability to do their job," Pritzker added.
Some Republicans called that heavy-handed, but the governor said it is actually a tool that would allow a lesser penalty for violators.
"This rule is wrong," said State Rep. Jim Durkin, House GOP Leader. "It's legally... I believe it will be challenged, and it will be thrown out by the court."
"We don't want to have to pull licenses for people," Pritzker said. "We don't want to have to shut a business down. What we really want is for people to comply. And we want to give them, you know, this type of citation as an alternative."
Ahead of this week's special session in Springfield, state GOP leaders said they want hearings on the reopening plan.
"This gives us an opportunity to have a fluid discussion of why the governor is requiring that Illinois be put into four regions, rather than 11 regions," said State Sen. Bill Brady, Senate GOP Leader.
Republican leaders also called for the governor's graduated income tax to be taken off the November ballot. Gov. Pritzker dismissed that, saying Republicans are just trying to keep people from voting on this issue and it must be a concern to them that it might actually pass.
City and state leaders have warned against it, but some Chicago area churches still held in-person service Sunday, defying the governor's stay at home order, as the state's COVID-19 case count surpassed 94,000.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,295 specimens for a total of 581,944. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 15%.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has reached out to city churches that planned to reopen Sunday and is making clear she has no problem enforcing the stay-at-home order.
"We've been in contact with those churches, both by letter but also in contact with other leaders and tried to engage them in conversation rather than being in conflict," she said.
Cars lined up early Saturday morning at a Chatham movie theater, just one of four new drive-up testing sites in the state. The Chatham testing site is located in the parking lot of Studio Movie Grill, 210 W. 87th St., Chicago. The site is able to handle 750 tests per day, according to an Illinois Army National Guard official.
Friday Gov. JB Pritzker said every region of the state continued to meet the positivity rate benchmark, including the Chicago area.
Friday's positivity rate for May 5 through May 12 was 12%.
The positivity rate, or rate of positive COVID-19 tests, is a critical metric in Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan, and now the northeast region is hitting its mark. Dipping just below 20% over a 14-day average is a requirement for getting to the next phase of reopening.
A week after hitting a critical testing milestone, officials said they've been able to maintain it. The state is launching four new drive-up testing sites.
Officials are looking to expand testing of pregnant women who are arriving at hospitals for delivery, saying symptoms arising from labor can mimic or hide symptoms of COVID-19.
"Early data from hospitals in Illinois that have already implemented universal screening of women admitted for labor show a positivity rate of anywhere from 3 percent to 12 percent," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH director.
All four regions of the state remain poised to move to Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan on May 29. At that point, hair salons and barbershops can reopen with capacity limits and restrictions, as can offices, manufacturing and retailers.
The lights have been off at Chicago's Ambra Salon for almost two months in compliance with the governor's orders. Stylist Paolo Bivona is anxious to get back to work.
"We can be more than 6 feet apart; we have more than adequate room to do each client safely," he said.
Child care facilities and summer youth programs will also be able to reopen with limits, and fitness and health clubs can offer outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training only. Gatherings of 10 people or fewer will be allowed. The mask order remains in effect, as does e-learning and as much teleworking as possible.
"I want to reopen as fast as everybody else does," Pritzker said. "But I want to be clear: you get a group of people together in a space and there is potential for spread, and we are trying to avoid that."
Pritzker is hoping the entire state can stay on track to move into Phase 3 by May 29. And while Bivona is looking forward to getting a paycheck again, he admits he's worried about being exposed.
"We are going to be taking some risk because we are going to be letting people in," he said.
If every region stays on track to move into Phase 3 by May 29, it will be another 28 days until Phase 4 can begin, which includes dine-in service at restaurants and gatherings of no more than 50 people.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website
