Illinois opens 11 state-run COVID-19 testing sites to all

The State of Illinois announced on Thursday its expanded criteria that makes COVID-19 testing available to everyone at these 11 sites.
Any individual that wants to get tested for coronavirus will now be able to without an appointment, doctor referral or insurance. Testing is available for free.
Community Based Testing Sites are now open to all. Anyone can get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. pic.twitter.com/zL1ze79pfp— IDPH (@IDPH) June 4, 2020
State health officials recommend that anyone who has recently attended a mass gathering, including rallies and protests, get tested for COVID-19.
Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
"As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early. We recommend testing 5-7 days after participating in large group rallies, or immediately if symptoms develop. If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals."
For more information, visit IDPH's website.
The following community-based COVID-19 testing locations are now open to everyone:
Aurora: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
1650 Premium Outlet Blvd,
Aurora
Chicago (Auburn Gresham, Chatham): 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
SMG Chatham
210 W 87th Street,
Chicago
Bloomington: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., while daily supplies last
1106 Interstate Drive,
Bloomington
Champaign: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Market Place Shopping Ctr,
2000 N. Neil Street Champaign
East St. Louis: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.
Argonne Drive,
East St Louis
Harwood Heights: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., while daily supplies last
6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.,
Chicago
Rockford: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
1601 Parkview Avenue,
Rockford
Rolling Meadows: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Rolling Meadows HS
2901 Central Road,
Rolling Meadows
South Holland: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
South Suburban College
15800 State St.,
South Holland
Waukegan: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
102 W. Water Street,
Waukegan