Illinois opens 11 state-run COVID-19 testing sites to all

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Anyone can now get tested for coronavirus at Illinois' community-based testing sites, regardless of symptoms or doctor referrals.

The State of Illinois announced on Thursday its expanded criteria that makes COVID-19 testing available to everyone at these 11 sites.

Any individual that wants to get tested for coronavirus will now be able to without an appointment, doctor referral or insurance. Testing is available for free.



State health officials recommend that anyone who has recently attended a mass gathering, including rallies and protests, get tested for COVID-19.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

"As people gather in large crowds with varying degrees of social distancing, there is cause for concern about COVID-19 spread and outbreaks, especially if masks were not worn universally," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest, or other mass gathering to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early. We recommend testing 5-7 days after participating in large group rallies, or immediately if symptoms develop. If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals."

For more information, visit IDPH's website.

The following community-based COVID-19 testing locations are now open to everyone:

Aurora: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
1650 Premium Outlet Blvd,
Aurora

Chicago (Auburn Gresham, Chatham): 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
SMG Chatham
210 W 87th Street,
Chicago

Bloomington: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., while daily supplies last

1106 Interstate Drive,
Bloomington

Champaign: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Market Place Shopping Ctr,
2000 N. Neil Street Champaign

East St. Louis: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.
Argonne Drive,
East St Louis

Harwood Heights: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., while daily supplies last
6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.,
Chicago

Rockford: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last

1601 Parkview Avenue,
Rockford

Rolling Meadows: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
Rolling Meadows HS
2901 Central Road,
Rolling Meadows

South Holland: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
South Suburban College
15800 State St.,
South Holland

Waukegan: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., while daily supplies last
102 W. Water Street,
Waukegan
